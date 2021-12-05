Expert Connections
Floats line streets for Marlow Christmas parade

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - The Marlow Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Christmas parade on Saturday morning.

The parade featured decorated cars, floats and even school marching bands.

It’s a Marlow tradition dating back to over 100 years ago.

The Manager of the Chamber of Commerce Debbe Ridley said the event brings people into town and also kicks off the holiday season.

”This is your typical, hometown, small town, joyous way to celebrate the reason for the season,” Ridley said. “We’ll have floats that have Santa, we’ll have floats that have Christmas trees, and so forth.”

Weather permitting, the Chamber hosts the Christmas parade on the first weekend of December every year.

The next parade Marlow will see will be on the fourth of July.

