Mild Sunday Followed By Seasonal Early Work Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Clouds are clearing and are out of the South again for a sunny Sunday. Winds will be sustained 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30-35 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will near 80 degrees for most of Texoma with a dry air mass, making for elevated fire weather conditions all day. Be sure to use fire safety precaution when outdoors.

Tonight, a cold front will pass through around midnight, bringing a few clouds but the significant showers and storms with the front will be mostly South and East of Texoma. A slight chance for a shower is possible in Jack and Young counties. Winds will switch from the South to from the North again at 15-25 mph, with 40-45 mph gusts possible. Temperatures will drop between lower 30s and upper 30s across Texoma.

Monday’s temperatures will stay below average following the cold front, just the second day to do so since early November. Highs will be in the low 50s with a breezy North wind at 10-20 mph early and 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Monday will be sunny and dry. Clouds will increase again on Tuesday ahead of a weaker cold front that won’t affect temperatures much, if at all. We will be back to 60 degrees Wednesday and 70s Thursday/Friday.

Next weekend, we are tracking a strong deep trough making its way into our area on Saturday, bringing a cold front and precipitation. Early models are showing overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, meaning precipitation at night with this system could be in the form of a wintery mix. This depends on the timing of when the coldest temperatures will arrive and when the precipitation arrives as well.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.