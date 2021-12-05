Expert Connections
Mistletoe Masonic Lodge helps those in need with Christmas giveaways

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People headed to the Mistletoe Masonic Lodge in Lawton Saturday afternoon for a Christmas giveaway event.

Members made goodie bags filled with food and passed out presents.

They also hosted a sock drive and the socks will go to organizations across the area.

Event organizers said the giveaway allows them to help those who might be struggling this year.

“Because we’re in this community, and this community is one of the areas that is a little bit lower income, and so, especially this time and now with COVID and everything, we want to be able to provide something for those children that may be less fortunate, that may not have something and we want to be able to give that to them. And that’s really just what we’re all about,” said Nicole Bailey, Past Worthy Matron.

The lodge holds this Christmas giveaway each year on the first Saturday of December, and community members are welcome to bring gifts to the lodge to donate.

