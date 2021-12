WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - In Walters on Saturday evening, the town spread the holiday cheer all over with a Christmas parade.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted the superhero-themed event, going down Broadway.

Floats with horses, tractors, law enforcement and fire trucks lined the streets. Santa even stopped by to take photos with the kiddos.

