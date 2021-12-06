4,300+ new Coronavirus cases reported since Friday in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported more than 4,300 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 1,807 new cases were reported on Saturday, 1,251 cases on Sunday and 1,280 cases Monday.

There have been 674,758 cases statewide since the pandemic began.

This brings the seven-day average of new cases to 1,245, and the number of active cases in the state to 10,742.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 28 new deaths from the virus since Friday.

So far, 12,027 deaths from the virus have been reported statewide.

