Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ambulance hit by bullet in Lawton

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance was hit with a bullet around 8:00 Sunday night.

The incident happening at 15th and Kingsbury. No person was shot and the Lawton Police Department tells us they have several people in custody in relation to this incident.

This shooting and the officer involved shooting Sunday night at 18th and NW Lincoln are not connected.

You can count on us to keep you updated about both of these shooting when we find out more information.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a person was...
OSBI investigating after person shot in Lawton
Police arrest Dawshawn Dearing after crash in Lawton.
Crash in Lawton leads to drug trafficking arrest
Brent Venables is expected to be named the next head football coach for the University of...
Brent Venables to be named next OU football coach
Jaylon Miller
Man arrested after chase in stolen truck in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10PM
Wind Advisory Into Tomorrow Morning, Cooler Start to the Work Week

Latest News

Students donate to cancer research through Coins for a Cause.
Students from Edison Elementary give to cancer research
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a building fire around 1:15 Monday morning at...
Fire crews called to battle fire in Central Lawton
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a building fire around 1:15 Monday morning at...
Fire crews called to battle fire in Central Lawton
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast (12/6 AM)