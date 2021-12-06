Ambulance hit by bullet in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance was hit with a bullet around 8:00 Sunday night.

The incident happening at 15th and Kingsbury. No person was shot and the Lawton Police Department tells us they have several people in custody in relation to this incident.

This shooting and the officer involved shooting Sunday night at 18th and NW Lincoln are not connected.

