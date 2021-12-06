Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call then told them their jobs were being terminated immediately.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The head of a digital mortgage lender is getting heat after firing hundreds of workers on Zoom.

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call, then told them their jobs were being terminated immediately.

The call lasted less than three minutes and comes less than four weeks before Christmas.

A total of 9% of the company’s workforce was laid off, including the company’s entire diversity, equity and inclusion recruiting team.

According to Fortune Magazine, the CEO later accused the employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by only working two hours a day.

The laid-off employees will get severance pay and benefits.

Last week, Better.com received $750 million in cash as part of a deal with Softbank, a multinational conglomerate.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a person was...
OSBI investigating after person shot in Lawton
Brent Venables is expected to be named the next head football coach for the University of...
Brent Venables to be named next OU football coach
Police arrest Dawshawn Dearing after crash in Lawton.
Crash in Lawton leads to drug trafficking arrest
Jaylon Miller
Man arrested after chase in stolen truck in Lawton
A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance was hit with a bullet around 8:00 Sunday night.
Ambulance hit by bullet in Lawton

Latest News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, observes an early morning police raid on a home...
UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by US regulators
Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed on Monday urged Oklahomans to get vaccinated and...
OSDH urges vaccinations amid holidays, Omicron cases rising in U.S.
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Michigan school shooting could've been prevented, prosecutor says
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC mayor says he is imposing vaccine mandate on private-sector employers