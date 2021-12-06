Brent Venables to be named next OU football coach

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Brent Venables is expected to be named the next head football coach for the University of Oklahoma.

The school has not officially announced the decision as of Sunday evening, but multiple media outlets including ESPN, Fox Sports and The Athletic are reporting the news.

Venables was on the OU coaching staff from 1999-2011 before becoming the defensive coordinator at Clemson.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.