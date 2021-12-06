Expert Connections
Brent Venables to be named next OU football coach

Brent Venables is expected to be named the next head football coach for the University of...
By Will Hutchison
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Brent Venables is expected to be named the next head football coach for the University of Oklahoma.

The school has not officially announced the decision as of Sunday evening, but multiple media outlets including ESPN, Fox Sports and The Athletic are reporting the news.

Venables was on the OU coaching staff from 1999-2011 before becoming the defensive coordinator at Clemson.

