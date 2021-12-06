Family identifies man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a man shot Sunday evening in Lawton has confirmed his identity.

Family members said Quadry Sanders was shot and killed by Lawton Police Sunday night.

Lawton Police told 7News late Sunday they were called to a violation of a protective order on NW Lincoln Ave., resulting in one person being shot by officers.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the shooting.

The details of what led up to the shooting have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

