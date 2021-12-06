Fire crews called to battle fire in Central Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a building fire around 1:15 Monday morning at 16th and G.

When we arrived on scene you could see a couple flames coming from what appeared to look like a house. By just looking at it, you can see that the building looked pretty burnt.

As it stands right now, there’s no information as to what caused this fire.

