Fire crews called to battle fire in Central Lawton

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a building fire around 1:15 Monday morning at 16th and G.

When we arrived on scene you could see a couple flames coming from what appeared to look like a house. By just looking at it, you can see that the building looked pretty burnt.

As it stands right now, there’s no information as to what caused this fire.

But as always, you can count on your 7News team to keep you updated on this fire when we find out more information.

