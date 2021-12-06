First Alert Forecast (12/6 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Last night’s cold front has been evident all morning as wind gusts through the first half of today will continue to breeze out of the north at 20 - 40 mph until the early afternoon, with winds dying down once we progress later into the day. Highs will climb steadily into the upper 40s and low 50s as we have a dry and sunny conditions to accompany the strong wind. Wind chills today could range anywhere between 5 to 10 degrees below the actual temperature. Elevated fire weather conditions are in place for southern Oklahoma and north Texas for this morning due to the strong winds and dry conditions, but should be less of a threat once the winds calm down.

Tonight we will see yet another effect of the cold front as light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph, along with clear skies will allow for sharp radiative cooling to take place as temperatures dive across Texoma into the low/mid 20s early tomorrow morning. Make sure to take any precautions for any potential freeze during the cold overnight hours.

Tuesday will see increased cloud coverage for partly cloudy skies through the day. This is due to a very weak cold front that will wash out across the southern plains tomorrow night. Nothing is expected to come from this as no temperature change is expected and moisture will be extremely lacking for any precipitation. Highs will be in the mid/upper 50s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

The rest of the week will see temperatures climb due to subtle high-pressure ridging through the middle of the week along with strong southerly winds. Wednesday should see highs in the 60s with Thursday and Friday reaching the mid/upper 70s, with the possibility for some places to hit 80 degrees on Friday. High temperature records on Friday could be at risk of being broken as we will see unseasonably warm weather with temps 20-25 degrees above average.

Friday night into Saturday is when our next strong cold front is expected to push through along with a deep-digging trough. Models right now aren’t showing a lot of precipitation as moisture looks to be off to the east, but temperatures will fall back down into the 50s and 60s this weekend.

