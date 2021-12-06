First Alert Forecast | 12/6PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - That cold front has made its presence known! Areas this Monday afternoon are almost 40 degrees colder than this time yesterday. Thankfully winds have died down across Texoma but temperatures are still in the 40s and 50s. With the clear skies and light winds expected overnight, temperatures by tomorrow will tank. Before we reach 11PM tonight, expect air temperatures into fall into the low 30s. Thankfully, winds overnight will be in check meaning tomorrow morning’s feels like temperatures, won’t be that bad. Don’t get me wrong, the extra heavy layer will still be needed! Many places will drop into the teens and low to mid 20s before sunrise tomorrow. Wind chill will also drop into the teens and low 20s too! The coldest temperatures tonight will be along and just west of I-44.

A surface high pressure will return and near average highs are expected by the afternoon. Across Texoma, many will see the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow for sky conditions. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15mph.

A weak surface low will move across our area Tuesday night. However, this will likely go unnoticed to many as it’ll have little to no impact on our weather. By Wednesday, a surface low and cold front will deepen and move east across the central US. For Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s. Southeast winds will remain light at 5 to 15mph.

The low pressure will continue to make its eastward track through Thursday. As this happens, temperatures for southwest Oklahoma and north Texas will remain above average. By Thursday afternoon, many will top out in the mid 70s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Friday will also remain quiet but our weather pattern changes Friday night/ Saturday morning. Pre-frontal warming will soar temperatures Friday afternoon into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest to west at 20 to 30mph. Anticipated gusts will stay higher. Elevated to near-critical fire conditions are expected.

Let’s talk more about that low pressure system. Initial model runs over the weekend we’re suggesting rain/ snow chances for our area. However, the evolution of this system is going to depend on who see’s any precipitation and more specifically, what kind. With that being said, the latest developments today are showing the center of the low pressure staying near the Kansas/ Nebraska border. As it says well to our north, so will the snow and most of the rain chances. The trailing cold front will produce enough lift where some light rain showers may develop but this chance will stay east of I-35 Friday night.

Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Ridging will build behind this system allowing for another warming trend with unfortunately little to no chance of precipitation. Sunday afternoon will rise into the mid 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Have a good one!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

