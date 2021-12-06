Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

George Washington biopic to film in Lawton, looking for extras

Celebrating Black History Month with Films on the Big Screen
“Washington’s Armor” is seeking extras in Lawton from Jan. 4 to 6, 2022.(tcw-ksla)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A film following the life of George Washington is set to film in Lawton, and the filmmakers are looking for extras in the area.

“Washington’s Armor” is seeking extras in Lawton from Jan. 4 to 6, 2022.

The film is looking for 20 to 25 male extras with athletic builds between the ages of 20 and 40 to play soldiers.

Filmmakers are also looking for four Native American extras between the ages of 25 and 40.

Extras will be paid $75 a day, and they will be needed overnight for filming.

Those interested in applying will have to submit a headshot, a body shot and a resume with contact information to the casting director, Roni Hummel, at ronihummel@gmail.com with the subject line “Lawton Extras.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a person was...
OSBI investigating after person shot in Lawton
A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance was hit with a bullet around 8:00 Sunday night.
Ambulance hit by bullet in Lawton
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting
Brent Venables is expected to be named the next head football coach for the University of...
Brent Venables to be named next OU football coach
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a building fire around 1:15 Monday morning at...
UPDATE: Fire crews called to battle fire in Central Lawton

Latest News

Truck rolls over near Medicine Park Exit.
Officials respond to I-44 rollover
Truck rolls over near Medicine Park Exit.
Officials respond to I-44 rollover
Retired Lt. Gen. Harry Wyatt III, former Director of the Air National Guard, and Lt. Col....
Oklahoma Air National Guard member receives Distinguished Flying Cross award
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation into the shooting.
Family identifies man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting