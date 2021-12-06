George Washington biopic to film in Lawton, looking for extras

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A film following the life of George Washington is set to film in Lawton, and the filmmakers are looking for extras in the area.

“Washington’s Armor” is seeking extras in Lawton from Jan. 4 to 6, 2022.

The film is looking for 20 to 25 male extras with athletic builds between the ages of 20 and 40 to play soldiers.

Filmmakers are also looking for four Native American extras between the ages of 25 and 40.

Extras will be paid $75 a day, and they will be needed overnight for filming.

Those interested in applying will have to submit a headshot, a body shot and a resume with contact information to the casting director, Roni Hummel, at ronihummel@gmail.com with the subject line “Lawton Extras.”

