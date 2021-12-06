Expert Connections
Home burns down near Lake Lawtonka

By Xavier McClure
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE LAWTONKA, Okla. (KSWO) - An home near Lake Lawtonka burnt down following a fire Sunday night. Fire crews were called around 11:45 p.m. Two neighbors were evacuated out of precaution in case the fire spread. Officials on the scene said one person was inside the home when the fire started but they were able to make it out safely, although the home was destroyed.

The fire’s still under investigation as there is no word as to what caused it to start.

