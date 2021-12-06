Expert Connections
Lawton Public Library keeps community warm

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The winter weather is here and the Lawton Public Library is making sure everyone has some warm winter clothing.

The library’s annual Winter Clothing Drive is going on until Jan. 30.

Those who want to donate can drop off any winter clothing you may no longer wear for those in need.

At the end of the drive, the library will pick a local church or organization of choice to give the items to.

”So, each year we host a winter clothing drive just to try to give back to the community. In that, we accept coats, gloves, scarves, anything,” Community Engagement Tanya Organ said. “Any type of of winter clothing to give to a church or organization.”

Clothing items can be dropped off at either the Lawton Public Library on 4th Street or the Kathleen Wyatt Nicholson Branch Library on northwest Kingswood Road during business hours.

