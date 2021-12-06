Officials respond to I-44 rollover

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials were called to a rollover at Mile Marker 45 on I-44 earlier Monday morning.

Officials arrived on the scene around 7 a.m.

Our photographer on the scene, said it looked as if the driver swerved off the road while attempting to take the Medicine Park Exit, and then flipped into the grass.

At this time, we do not know of any injuries related to the crash.

You can count on 7News to bring the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.