Oklahoma Air National Guard member receives Distinguished Flying Cross award

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - A member of the Oklahoma Air National Guard was celebrated over the weekend for heroic acts during a Taliban attack on U.S. and Afghan Special Forces.

The attack happened in Afghanistan on April 30, 2018.

This weekend, Lt. Col. Michael Coloney was honored during a ceremony for his actions.

He deployed to Afghanistan in 2018 with the 125th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron.

According to the Oklahoma Air National Guard, during a mission to clear a village, friendly special operations troops were engaged by more than 80 trained Taliban fighters.

11 people died in the attack including one American.

At the time of the attack, the Oklahoma Air National Guard said Coloney was performing air operations and provided air support to help friendly forces break contact with the enemy.

He worked for about five hours with the Combat Controller on the ground to allow friendly forces to disengage without further loss of life.

He was given the Distinguished Flying Cross award on Sunday, which is awarded to an officer or enlisted person of the armed forces for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.

Initially from Georgia, Coloney joined the Oklahoma Air National Guard in October 2005.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.