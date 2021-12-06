OSBI investigating after person shot in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a person was shot in Lawton Sunday night.

The Lawton Police Department says they responded to a house near N.W. 18th St. and N.W. Lincoln Ave. on reports of a protective order violation. When they arrived, a short standoff occurred. Shots were fired and one person struck. The victim was transported to a hospital, their status is not known at this time. The OSBI arrived on scene around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

