OSDH urges vaccinations amid holidays, Omicron cases rising in U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is urging people to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus ahead of the holidays and in the midst of the rise in Omicron cases nationwide.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has now been identified in at least 17 states. So far, no cases have been reported in Oklahoma.

Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed on Monday urged Oklahomans to get vaccinated and those who are already vaccinated and eligible to get their booster dose.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19,” Reed said.

He added that the OSDH Public Health Lab is sequencing all positive COVID-19 test samples to look for the Omicron variant, and will inform the public once it is identified.

