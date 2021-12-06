Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Teens recover quickly from rare post-vaccine heart inflammation, study says

By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was mild and resolved quickly.

Researchers studied 139 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. Nearly all the patients started showing symptoms after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most common symptom was chest pain, followed by fever and shortness of breath.

Researchers said most of the symptoms were mild, and patients recovered quickly. Fewer than 20 percent were admitted to the ICU.

It’s still unclear what causes the inflammation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the benefits from the COVID-19 vaccine far exceed this rare risk.

The research was published Monday in the journal Circulation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a person was...
OSBI investigating after person shot in Lawton
A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance was hit with a bullet around 8:00 Sunday night.
Ambulance hit by bullet in Lawton
Brent Venables is expected to be named the next head football coach for the University of...
Brent Venables to be named next OU football coach
Police arrest Dawshawn Dearing after crash in Lawton.
Crash in Lawton leads to drug trafficking arrest
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a building fire around 1:15 Monday morning at...
Fire crews called to battle fire in Central Lawton

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden touts prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Jury instructions sewn up in Potter trial over Daunte Wright death
Retired Lt. Gen. Harry Wyatt III, former Director of the Air National Guard, and Lt. Col....
Oklahoma Air National Guard member receives Distinguished Flying Cross award
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps