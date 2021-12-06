Warrant issued for Comanche County rape suspect

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a rape suspect in Comanche County.

John N. Seibert has been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 14.

According to court documents, the victim said they were sexually abused multiple times over the span of several years.

Seibert’s bond has been set at $100,000.

He has not yet been arrested.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.