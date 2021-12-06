Expert Connections
Warrant issued for Comanche County rape suspect

John N. Seibert has been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 14.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a rape suspect in Comanche County.

John N. Seibert has been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 14.

According to court documents, the victim said they were sexually abused multiple times over the span of several years.

Seibert’s bond has been set at $100,000.

He has not yet been arrested.

