Wind Advisory Into Tomorrow Morning, Cooler Start to the Work Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A Southwest wind with gusts near 35 mph has helped us reach 78 degrees in Lawton, 80 in Wichita Falls and 80s across our Western cities as well. Its been a near-hot mid-September day across Texoma. Fall weather returns tomorrow, but 70s are still in the forecast.

As the sunsets, winds will begin to shift to Northerly and will ramp up due to a strong cold front moving from North to South. Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph with 40-45 mph gusts. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10p-4am for all Oklahoma counties except Jefferson, as well as Hardeman and Wilbarger counties in Texas. A separate Wind Advisory has been issued for Jack, Young, and Montague counties which is in effect from 5a-2p Monday. Temperatures will dip down into the low 30s in Oklahoma counties and upper 30s to 40 degrees in Texas counties. As for rain, it will all remain east of our area near I-35. Clouds will be overhead in our most eastern counties, but wont last too long as the atmosphere is too dry to maintain them.

Highs tomorrow following the front will be left in the low 50s, some areas in our northern counties will struggle to hit 50 degrees all together. The North wind will be 15-25 mph early, then 5-15 in the afternoon with sunny skies. Monday night will see the effects of the cold front along with radiative cooling under clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s with a light East wind.

Tuesday will have temperatures in the upper 50s and is the beginning of a warming trend continuing into next weekend. Highs Thursday and Friday will be back into the mid to upper 70s with sunshine before another strong front with a deep, low-level trough digs into the Southern Plains on Saturday. This looks to bring another 20-25 degree drop for our highs, as well as a chance for some precipitation. Models are trending drier, but if we get precipitation early enough Saturday morning, we cant rule out a light wintry-precipitation opportunity.

