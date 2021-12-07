975 new Coronavirus cases reported

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported less than 1,000 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 975 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,258.

There are currently 10,726 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported one new death on Tuesday.

So far, 12,028 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

