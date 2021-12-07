Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
Santa Paws
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

975 new Coronavirus cases reported

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,258.
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,258.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported less than 1,000 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 975 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,258.

There are currently 10,726 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported one new death on Tuesday.

So far, 12,028 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI officials said the person who called 911 said Sanders was waving a gun in the house.
UPDATE: Man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified, details released
A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance was hit with a bullet around 8:00 Sunday night.
Ambulance hit by bullet in Lawton
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a person was...
OSBI investigating after person shot in Lawton
John N. Seibert has been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age...
Warrant issued for Comanche County rape suspect
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a building fire around 1:15 Monday morning at...
UPDATE: Fire crews called to battle fire in Central Lawton

Latest News

Central Mall in Lawton is now known as Central Plaza and officials say it’s the first of many...
Santa visits Central Plaza this holiday season
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Altus police arrest juvenile in connection to burglary
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
First Alert Forecast | 12/7PM
Zachree Cox was arrested for public intoxication.
New details released in shooting of ambulance in Lawton