Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
Santa Paws
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Altus police arrest juvenile in connection to burglary

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in early October near Nicollet.(Source: Associated Press)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police have arrested a 15-year-old male on a charge of second degree burglary.

Police said the burglary was reported at The Tunnel on 821 East Broadway.

Police were notified by the business owner, who discovered the broken glass at the front door, shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect entered the store and stole vapes, tobacco products and lighters which caused about $500 in damages.

The juvenile was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Tuesday and after signing a promise to appear, was later released to the custody of a parent.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI officials said the person who called 911 said Sanders was waving a gun in the house.
UPDATE: Man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified, details released
A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance was hit with a bullet around 8:00 Sunday night.
Ambulance hit by bullet in Lawton
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a person was...
OSBI investigating after person shot in Lawton
John N. Seibert has been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age...
Warrant issued for Comanche County rape suspect
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a building fire around 1:15 Monday morning at...
UPDATE: Fire crews called to battle fire in Central Lawton

Latest News

Central Mall in Lawton is now known as Central Plaza and officials say it’s the first of many...
Santa visits Central Plaza this holiday season
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
First Alert Forecast | 12/7PM
Zachree Cox was arrested for public intoxication.
New details released in shooting of ambulance in Lawton
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,258.
975 new Coronavirus cases reported