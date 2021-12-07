Altus police arrest juvenile in connection to burglary

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police have arrested a 15-year-old male on a charge of second degree burglary.

Police said the burglary was reported at The Tunnel on 821 East Broadway.

Police were notified by the business owner, who discovered the broken glass at the front door, shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect entered the store and stole vapes, tobacco products and lighters which caused about $500 in damages.

The juvenile was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Tuesday and after signing a promise to appear, was later released to the custody of a parent.

