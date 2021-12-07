Cameron University renames, remodels library

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanks to the continued support of the McMahon foundation, Cameron University’s Library is getting a a new name as well as a makeover.

President McArthur said they are celebrating the McMahon foundation because of their continued investment and support for Cameron University.

The university received a 1.25 million dollar gift from the foundation to update the library for students and faculty.

”Our library building has been here over 50 years, and it served a great purpose,” McArthur said. “It helped our students so much, but the McMahon foundation has invested in Cameron University once again to help us renew that space to make it even better.”

The remodel will include a few new additions to the library, starting with the entrance, an atrium that includes a coffee shop and bistro, so that students can have the option to get coffee or a quick snack before they begin to study.

”I think the library has been a place for so long, where no food or drink are allowed,” McArthur said. “And now, we’re realizing that it’s not just a place to store information, it’s a place to share information.”

The inside will include collaboration spaces for students and faculty for more informal spaces for discussion.

”It’s going to be a fantastic place for students to collaborate and continue to learn,” McArthur said. “The transition from paper resources to more digital resources. it’s more electricity, more wireless and better computers.”

The renovation will also include meeting rooms, open for public use, an upgrade to the restrooms for people with disabilities, and an expansion for the library parking lot.

The Cameron library will also be renamed the Eugene D. McMahon library in honor of the McMahon Foundation.

Students got to be a part of the renovation, with the office of public affairs running a contest, allowing students to come up with a name for the new bistro.

”The students had a competition to name it, so we’ll unveil the name that they picked for the little cafeteria,” McArthur said.

The unveil of the bistro name will happen during the official grand opening ceremony for the library in the new year.

The university does not have an official date for the grand opening ceremony.

