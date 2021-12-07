Fans gather as Brent Venables officially introduced as OU football coach

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The University of Oklahoma held an event Monday morning to officially announce Brent Venables as their new head football coach.

“Make no mistake about it, Oklahoma has been and always will be the measuring stick in college football,” Venables said at the event.

Hundreds filed into the Everest Indoor Training Center to show their excitement for the hire. Venables worked at Oklahoma from 1999 to 2011 before going to Clemson for 10 years. Tuesday, he spoke to a crowd of students, fans and current and former sooner players about his decision to come back.

“One of the winningest and storied tradition-rich programs in the history of college football. Now taking the lead and also taking it through one of the biggest transitions in the history of college football, taking Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC. You’ve got your guy to take you on this journey,” Venables said.

That journey, Venables said, starts with caring for the people around you.

“Everything we do in our program, every decision I have to make, we have to make, is going to be about what’s best for the players. We’re going to find every way possible to serve your heart, not your talent. In order to do this, our number one goal and the purpose of our program is to graduate our players. Nothing will create more opportunity and generational change for your family than getting your degree. I love my players past and present. They’ll tell you that. I’m going to coach them really, really hard. But I’ll love them more. I’ll love them more,” Venables said.

Venables said the resources and leadership at Oklahoma made this job the perfect fit for him.

“To have the opportunity to be the next football coach at Oklahoma, is something you have to look at. You can’t turn it down,” Venables said.

As for what Sooner fans can expect to see on the field?

“We will employ an exciting, fast, explosive and diverse offense, combined with a physical, punishing, relentless, suffocating defense,” Venables said.

