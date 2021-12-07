First Alert Forecast (12/7 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

We woke up to some really cold temperatures this morning, with everywhere across Texoma getting below the freezing mark, with some places reaching the low 20s in our far northern counties. We will warm up throughout the day thankfully due to a surface high pressure system moving nearby and the return of southerly wind flow bringing warm air from the south. Temperatures today will still be near average and slightly above average in the upper 50s and low 60s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Clouds will fluctuate throughout the day between mostly sunny and partly cloudy.

Some clouds tonight along with light winds will mean temperatures will once again be cold tomorrow morning, but will be slower to cool than last night as we don’t look to get below freezing until after midnight. Not nearly as cold as this morning, but temperatures will still get below freezing for a decent portion of Texoma, down into the low 30s and upper 20s.

The rest of the workweek, starting with tomorrow, will see a warming trend increase our temperatures we above average as we head through the next few days. Zonal flow aloft will contribute to this along with southerly wind flow as temperatures reach the 60s on Wednesday, 70s on Thursday, and the upper 70s and possibly 80s on Friday. The rapid warm up on Friday will also be because of a strong eastward-moving low pressure system from the west funneling in strong southerly warm air, as well as significant pre-frontal warming due to a cold front that will move through heading into the afternoon and evening on Friday. Elevated and near-critical fire weather conditions are in place for Thursday and Friday. Sky conditions over the next few days will be much like today, fluctuating between mostly sunny and partly cloudy.

Speaking of the cold front, as much as we desperately need rainfall here in Texoma, it looks like while this front will be strong in terms of temperature change, it will be dry as moisture will be very lacking for any precipitation. Any rain looks to be contained east of I-35, while any chance of snowfall will be near-impossible south of the Oklahoma/Kansas border.

This weekend will see a return to more seasonable-like temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies this weekend heading into next week, where we look to enter yet again another warming trend as we approach the middle of December.

