First Alert Forecast | 12/7PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! The sunshine came out a bit more today but we’re still dealing with some cloud cover. Temperatures vary depending on location this afternoon. Those to the north are in the upper 50s to low 50s. Along the Red River, we’re seeing low to mid 50s. Our most southern counties however are in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overnight a weak disturbance is going to move through the area. With that being said, it’ll go unnoticed to many, if not all folks. It will shift winds towards the east to northeast by sunrise tomorrow morning. Skies will remain partly cloudy which means temperatures by tomorrow will only fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Not as cold as this morning thankfully!

For your Wednesday, skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs rising into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. South winds will return at 10 to 15mph.

Fire danger remains low tomorrow but that will change as the week goes on. Windy and dry conditions with near-record warm temperatures will combine and result in elevated to near-critical fire danger conditions across Texoma for Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Avoid any outdoor burning and activities that could create sparks. If anything does light up, it’ll spread quickly and be hard to contain.

Thursday will be warm. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Friday will be even warmer, believe it or not. Highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. South to west winds will be breezy at 20 to 30mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher.

A very strong cold front will move during the afternoon to evening on Friday. This front will cool things down for Saturday. Saturday mornings temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s. The front will clear out the lingering cloud cover, as the afternoon will remain mostly sunny. Northeast winds will be lighter at 10 to 15mph.

South winds return on Sunday at 10 to 20mph. Skies will be filled with sunshine and daytime highs will warm back into the low 60s.

Moisture content as the cold front moves in will be lacking. So with that being said, precipitation chances also remain non-existent and will stay east of I-35. This is not the news we want to hear, given the fact some southwest Oklahoma counties have not picked up a quarter of a rain or more in 54 days.

By early next week, another warming trend is imminent. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will rise back into the mid 60s to mid 70s, respectively.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.