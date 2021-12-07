Expert Connections
Fort Sill gifts Toys for Kids

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials spread the holiday cheer, by kicking off the Toys for Kids program with a ceremony this morning.

Each year, active duty soldiers ranked E-4 and below pick from thousands of brand new presents for their children.

Fort Sill partners with sponsors to fill a room with things like board games, baby dolls, basketballs and even Baby Yodas for families.

Private Kyle Southern, a soldier who got presents for his kids, said he can’t wait to see their faces on Christmas morning.

“As a lower enlisted with four kids and a wife, it’s hard times and you struggle to find your way around and make Christmas as happy as it can be for your youngers and so the little ones will now have a great Christmas adding these gifts to the Christmas list,” Southern said.

Volunteers also wrapped the presents for the parents.

Toys for Kids helps nearly 300 Fort Sill families during the holiday season.

Gifts can be donated at the Fort Sill Conference Center on post until Friday.

