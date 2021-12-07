Fort Sill hosts Trees for Troops

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - For the 15th year, Fort Sill has been chosen to receive free Christmas trees as a way to say thank you to soldiers and their families.

The trees will be given out from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Fort Sill Recycle Center at Building 3321 on Naylor Rd.

Left over trees will be handed out from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, also at the Fort Sill Recycle Center; however, Pre-check in is required to receive a tree, and check in will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

