Fort Sill hosts Trees for Troops

Fort Sill will hand out trees for those who serve this week.
Fort Sill will hand out trees for those who serve this week.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - For the 15th year, Fort Sill has been chosen to receive free Christmas trees as a way to say thank you to soldiers and their families.

The trees will be given out from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Fort Sill Recycle Center at Building 3321 on Naylor Rd.

Left over trees will be handed out from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, also at the Fort Sill Recycle Center; however, Pre-check in is required to receive a tree, and check in will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

More information can be found here.

