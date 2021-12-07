CCMH puts hold on vaccine mandates, Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses ongoing lawsuits

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A hold has been put on vaccine mandates at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

The news comes from an employee newsletter, citing an ongoing legal situation. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor held a press conference Tuesday to discuss five different lawsuits the state has filed in regard to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The five lawsuits center around one idea.

“The decision to take a COVID vaccine should be made by Oklahomans and their doctors. Not their bosses and certainly not the federal government,” Stitt said.

One of those lawsuits requires health care workers to get vaccinated if they are at a facility that accepts Medicare or Medicaid. Another is the OSHA mandate requiring vaccination for businesses with over 100 employees. Among those businesses, is Webco Industries near Tulsa.

“We have about 1,300 employees, the majority of those employees live in rural areas and a high percentage of our employees, we don’t ask them, but they have chosen not to get the vaccine,” Dana Weber.

The third lawsuit involves a mandate for federal contractors.

“They tried to compel all federal contractors to insert in their contracts that they will vaccinate, all their employees will be vaccinated and all the employees they work with will be vaccinated,” said O’Connor.

The fourth is a civil rights lawsuit against a health care provider that the attorney general says is denying requests for religious exemptions. The fifth is a lawsuit fighting requirements for the national guard to be vaccinated.

“They are now saying it’s a matter of readiness, but they’ve been going for 20 months without it being an urgent readiness problem back then. We think it’s just a pretext,” O’Connor.

All five of these lawsuits are ongoing, with the attorney general saying today he hopes for quick resolutions.

