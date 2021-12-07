Expert Connections
Independent voters are able to vote Democrat in primaries

The Democratic Party will allow Independent voters to vote in primaries.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma voters registered as an independent will again be allowed to vote in the state Democratic Party’s primary elections.

The Democratic Party sent notification to the state election board stating it will allow independents to vote in the party’s 2022 and 2023 primaries, as they did in 2020 and 2021.

The state’s Republican and Libertarian parties have until Dec. 15 to decide whether to allow independent voters to cast ballots in their primaries.

Under Oklahoma law, independents are allowed to vote in party primaries only if the party agrees to open its primaries.

