New details released in shooting of ambulance in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More details have been released into the shooting of an ambulance in Lawton.

According to a police report, it was all the result of a man attempting to break into a home nearby.

On Sunday night around 9 p.m., the ambulance stopped to check on a man in the street near NW 14th and NW Kingsbury.

According to the police report, the man, identified as Zachree Cox, got up and then attempted to break into a home nearby.

The homeowner told police Cox was screaming at her from outside and threatening her as he attempted to break in, prompting her to fire off a shot from her pistol that went through the door and struck the ambulance.

Cox was later found face down in the area of 15th and Baldwin, and, according to the police report, he was only wearing pants and one shoe at the time officers found him.

Police said Cox was uncooperative and refused to answer questions.

He was arrested for public intoxication.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.