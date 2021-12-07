Expert Connections
Santa visits Central Plaza this holiday season

Central Mall in Lawton is now known as Central Plaza and officials say it’s the first of many changes coming to the facility.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Santa Claus is coming to town and will be at Lawton’s Central Plaza each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from now through Christmas Eve.

Santa and his elves will be by the Center Court area and appointments will not be needed.

Santa is fully vaccinated, so children are again invited to sit in his lap to tell him what they want for Christmas.

To keep everyone safe, if someone isn’t feeling well, they are asked to plan their visit for when they are feeling better.

Bethany Leigh Photography will take photos which can be purchased after a visit with Santa with cash or credit card.

For more information about holiday events at the Plaza, follow the Central Plaza Facebook page: @CentralPlazaLawton.

Santa’s Schedule

Fri, Dec. 3 - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 4 – 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 5 – 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 10 - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 11 – 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 12 – 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 17 - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 18 – 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 19 – 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thurs, Dec. 23 – 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 24 – 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

