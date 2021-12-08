Expert Connections
Burn ban in effect for Jefferson County

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jefferson County announced on Wednesday that a burn ban will be in place for the next week.

Jefferson’s Board of County Commissioners stated that due to extreme fire danger, no one will be allowed to set build campfires or bonfires, burn trash, or engage in other flame-adjacent activities in the county beginning on Dec. 8.

Citizens in Jefferson should note that barbecue grilling is still permitted provided that there are no ground fires, and that welding is allowed with the assistance of a spotter and an ample water supply. All other burns are banned unless a resident has completed paperwork for prescribed burn management plans and had those forms approved by the county.

Violating the order is a misdemeanor offense, and can be punished with a fine of up to $500 and/or a year in prison.

