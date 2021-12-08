Duncan church wraps gift bags for senior citizens

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Church in Duncan met today to put together 1,000 goodie bags together for senior citizens.

The tradition has been kept alive for 41 years now.

The New Hope Church in Duncan invited members, and non-members alike, to help wrap up special gift bags with fruit, food and treats.

Senior Pastor Randy Southerland began the event in the 1980′s, while at a different church, and brought it the tradition to New Hope after it formed nearly 20 years ago.

“Well, I love people. And because I love people I saw 41 years ago, that this could be a great project in our community, to just be able to be far-reaching to let someone know that we love them, we care for them, and we’re going out of our way to make sure their Christmas is just a little more special,” he said.

Southerland said he has seen the program grow over the years, and is happy to be able to serve in-time for the holidays.

