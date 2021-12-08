Expert Connections
Family of man killed by Lawton Police mourns loss, searches for answers

Lawton Police shot and killed Quadry Sanders on Sunday evening after LPD Chief of Police James...
Lawton Police shot and killed Quadry Sanders on Sunday evening after LPD Chief of Police James Smith says there was a "confrontation" at a home on Lincoln Ave.(KSWO)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a man killed by Lawton Police officers on Sunday evening is speaking out tonight for the first time.

“We will keep your memory alive. We will make sure your children know you,” said Quadry Sanders’ mother, Mina Woods.

Less than 48 hours since Lawton police killed 29-year-old Sanders at a home on Lincoln Ave., his family is waiting for answers.

Remembering him as a father of 8 children, a brother, a son, a cousin and a talented musician who wrote about injustice.

“That is what brings us back to the tears is because he was funny,” Woods said. “He made everybody laugh. We could all be in a bad mood, ready to fight, ready to cry or whatever and he would say things that would just send us into all-out laughter.”

His family gathered around the spot where the shooting happened, now surrounded by white and pink roses. The family still hasn’t seen Sanders’ body.

A neighbor, Adrian Stephens, watched the shooting from across the street said he can never erase what he saw from his memory.

He mourns with the family for a man he never got to know, and now, never will.

“My last 24 hours have been almost like a movie,” Stephens said. “Like a scene out of a movie.”

7NEWS reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the investigation, to find out if officials recovered a weapon from Sanders after the shooting.

They have not responded.

During this interview, Lawton’s Chief of Police James Smith called Sanders’ mother.

She said that’s the first time she’s heard from anyone with LPD.

After speaking to him, she felt more confident that he would help the family find the answers they’re seeking.

“I can hear in his voice he is going to be transparent with us,” Woods said. “That he is going to make sure that justice is carried out, but he wants to ensure us. He wants to take us through the process.”

For Sanders’ friends, she has a message.

“We hear you,” Woods said. “We hear your frustration, your anger. I hear you, and out of this, change is going to come.”

The family is waiting to plan funeral services until the OSBI sends Sanders’ body back.

Chief of Police James Smith declined to interview for this story.

At this time, the 7NEWS team has requested the 911 call and body camera footage from the night of the shooting from the City of Lawton.

We’ll continue to update you as we get more information.

