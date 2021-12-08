First Alert Forecast (12/8 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today is starting off cold again with lows across Texoma hovering just below and above freezing. Thankfully a warmup is in store for today as highs rise into the low/mid 60s this afternoon. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies throughout the day along with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be when we really see the dramatic change in temperatures that we will experience over the next couple of days as overnight lows will be in the mid/upper 40s when you are waking up on Thursday morning. Some places will be around 15-20 degrees warmer tomorrow morning than this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will aid in keeping temperatures from falling too far overnight.

Thursday will be much warmer than today as strong southerly wind flow will significantly raise daytime highs into the mid 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph along with a variable mix of sun and clouds.

Friday will start off warm with lows in the 50s as we could see the possibility for some record-breaking high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across Texoma. These unseasonably warm temperatures will be due to a combination of mostly sunny skies, strong southwesterly winds at 15-25 mph, and pre-frontal warming as temperatures will be 20-25 degrees above average for this time of year.

Fire weather conditions over the next 2 days will be elevated on Thursday and near-critical on Friday due to how dry, windy, and warm it will be. make sure to take precautions when doing anything outside to prevent sparks.

Our next strong cold front will move through Friday afternoon and evening, cooling temperatures down significantly overnight as overnight lows heading into Saturday will drop sharply into the low 30s, over a 40 degree change compared to 12 hours prior. Unfortunately moisture will be absent for Texoma as we are not forecasted to see any precipitation associated with this front.

Temperatures for this weekend will be in the 50s on Saturday, warming up into the 60s on Sunday as we look to see another warm up next week as we could be back into the 70s as early as next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.