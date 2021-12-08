First Alert Forecast | 12/8PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has seen a mix of sun and clouds but overall it’s been a nice day. Winds for the rest of the afternoon and evening will stay out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15mph. Gusts will be as high as the low 20s. Sunset tonight is at 5:23PM. During this time, look for temperatures in the 50s but will fall into the mid 40s by 10PM. With the higher winds expected overnight and the cloud cover, it’ll be a mild start to Thursday morning. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 40s north, low 50s south.

Southerly winds will continue to increase during the day tomorrow. This will advect warmer air and higher dewpoints into our area. Daytime highs will rise into the low to mid 70s for southwest Oklahoma. South of the Red River, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. Southwest winds will stay sustained at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the low to mid 20s. Fire danger is elevated tomorrow due to the south winds, dry conditions and low relative humidity.

Southwesterly winds will increase even more on Friday. Expect sustained winds 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 40mph. The relative humidity will be low (dropping into the upper teens to low 20s) and winds will be breezy. All of that leads to a near-critical fire danger for Friday as the National Weather Service in Norman has the following counties under a Fire Weather Watch: Comanche, Caddo, Jackson, Greer, Harmon, Tillman, Kiowa and Beckham in Oklahoma plus Childress, King, Cottle, Hardeman, Foard, Knox Wilbarger in Texas. Any fires that start up in this environment will be very difficult to control. A fire watch means that critical fire weather conditions are in the forecast. This could be upgraded later to a Red Flag Warning. The watch goes from 10AM to 6PM on Friday.

Friday will be unseasonably warm by 20 to 30 degrees above average. Many will soar into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

The warm weather comes to an end after Friday as a strong cold front arrives Friday into Saturday. This front will move across our area Friday evening, giving us much cooler weather for Saturday afternoon. Highs will drop into the 40s and 50s for most locations. Weather guidance suggests isolated rain showers for those between I-44 and I-35. Moisture will be lacking, so I expect that many unfortunately will stay dry as little to no precipitation will be expected.

The cooldown however, is going to be very short lived as another strong ridge of high pressure will build across part of the lower 48. A trough will dig along the west coast resulting in cooler/ colder weather in those areas. On the flip side, the upper level ridge will build. This will once again result in above average temperatures and southerly winds through the middle of next week. During this time, look for highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. South winds will be at 10 to 20mph. Sky conditions at this time will remain mostly cloudy.

Just off the 7-day, there is a potential for convection as a shortwave ejects into the Plains Wednesday into Thursday of next week. There’s still plenty of time to finetune this forecast and something that we’ll monitor.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.