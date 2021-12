FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is reducing the time it takes for visitors to get a pass.

Officials have set up two Visitor Pass Kiosks at the Visitor Control Center.

Anyone going on Post can now use the kiosks, or start their pass process online.

Fort Sill officials said the kiosks will reduce the pass process from 20 minutes to 5 minutes.

