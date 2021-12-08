Expert Connections
Kiowa Casino and Hotel hosts second Cash for Toys Drive

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - This holiday season Kiowa Casino and Hotel will host their second Cash for Toys Drive.

The event will allow guests to give cash amounts in addition of physical toys, while earning free play rewards.

Guests are invited to give a cash amount of $10 or more to spin the virtual wheel.

Every spin wins anywhere from $12 to $200 in free play.

Each guest may participate once per day, and the cash entrance gift is nonrefundable.

The toy drive will continue from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. through Dec. 10.

Players must be at least 21 years old.

Funds raised will help local groups purchase toys for children in the community.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

