KSWO participating in annual bell ringing to support Salvation Army

KSWO staff members will ring bells for Salvation Army this week.
KSWO staff members will ring bells for Salvation Army this week.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringing has begun and the KSWO team will be out doing their yearly bell ringing, Thursday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

KSWO will be ringing the bell on the grocery side of the Walmart on Quanah Parker Trailway in Lawton.

Chase and Haley will kick off the ringing at 1p.m.

Community members are encouraged to stop throughout the day to say hello to the whole team.

The Salvation Army has also announced it’s Double Kettle Days.

On Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, every dollar received in Red Kettles will be doubled.

Anonymous donors will match each cent up to $12,500 each day.

Schedule for staffers:

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - Haley and Chase

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. - Makenzie and Mandy

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Caitlin and producer Kevin

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. - Kyle and Cheyenne

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. - Cheyenne and Dallas

6:00 - 7:00 p.m. - Sarae and Josh

