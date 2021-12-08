Expert Connections
Lawton City Council to determine how to use ARPA funds

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council approved a resolution to amend the budget for this fiscal year, appropriating $9.1 for American Rescue Plan Act-approved expenses on Tuesday.

It allows the city to spend the federal money now that it’s available.

According to City Manager Michael Cleghorn, the first expenditure that will be recommended to council at the next meeting is premium pay for employees who worked through the pandemic.

“Some folks don’t realize that even things like utility billing or the finance department has to be here so we can pay our vendors and so we can collect the revenue from utility payments to continue to operate government, so without those folks around, we would have had to shut government down,” Cleghorn said.

He said the money could also be used for water and sewer infrastructure, but other possibilities are still being reviewed by the city attorney.

