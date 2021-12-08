Expert Connections
Lawton officials working to provide parking downtown near new Farmer’s Market

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As construction on the new Lawton Farmer’s Market continues downtown, officials are working to provide parking in the area.

At Tuesday’s Lawton City Council meeting, council members approved an amendment to the lease agreement, allowing possible funding for reconstruction of additional areas of the existing parking lot.

It’s adjacent to Shepler Park, where Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the concrete could use a little fixing up anyways.

“The community has been working on revitalizing our downtown,” Rogalski said. “It’s our heart, no matter how you look at it. It is the heart of the city and we need to invest in it. We need to make it vibrant and exciting.”

It will also provide eight additional parking spaces there.

The project is a little over $90,000, and would be funded by the Hotel-Motel tax. Rogalski said he expects the Farmer’s Market to be complete in the beginning of next year.

