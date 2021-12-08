Expert Connections
Lawton Police Department hosts Shop with a Cop event

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday evening dozens of area kids got to do some Christmas shopping, all while bonding with the police.

The annual Shop with a Cop event was held at the Walmart on Quanah Parker Trailway.

There, a group of fifth graders paired off with an officer and was treated to a $100 shopping spree.

It was a fun night for the kids, but officers said they have fun every year, too.

“I do this personally myself because I actually love it just seeing the smile on the kids when they come in here now I know a lot of these officers show up because you know I mean let’s face it you know most of the time when people call the cops it’s not on the best of days and not having the best day in their lives so we want to help change that you know say hey you know we’re we’re here we’re doing good things for the community as well and just we are approaching you know we’re not just a guy out there with a badge,” Lt. Danny Smith, a Lawton police officer, said.

Participating kids were chosen from each elementary school, each selected by their school’s counselor.

