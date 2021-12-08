Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
Santa Paws
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Missing college student’s car, possible remains found 45 years later in Alabama

By WTVM staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The car and possibly the remains of an Auburn student who has been missing for 45 years has been found in Alabama, officials said Wednesday.

WTVM reported Kyle Clinkscales, a 22-year-old from Georgia, disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45 minute drive between LaGrange, Georgia and Auburn University.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said Clinkscales’ car was found in a stream in the east Alabama town of LaFayette. According to the sheriff’s office, a person reported the car after noticing it in the water.

car found LaFayette
car found LaFayette(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Bones were found in the car as well as a wallet that belonged to Clinkscales.

“For 45 years, we’ve looked for this young man and looked for this car,” Woodruff said in a news conference. “And we drained lakes and we looked here and looked there and ran this theory down at that theory down, and it’s always turned out nothing. And finally yesterday, just out of the blue, Major Wood calls us and he’s got the car. Now we’ve got the car and his ID and hopefully his remains in the car.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Troup County
Troup County(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI officials said the person who called 911 said Sanders was waving a gun in the house.
UPDATE: Man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified, details released
Zachree Cox was arrested for public intoxication.
New details released in shooting of ambulance in Lawton
John N. Seibert has been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age...
Warrant issued for Comanche County rape suspect
Lawton Police shot and killed Quadry Sanders on Sunday evening after LPD Chief of Police James...
Family of man killed by Lawton Police mourns loss, searches for answers
Paramedics speak out following ambulance getting hit by bullet
Paramedics speak out following ambulance getting hit by bullet

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Lawyer: Case against Smollett based on testimony of ‘liars’
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Jan. 6 panel to move forward with contempt against Meadows
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Potter attorney: All Daunte Wright had to do was surrender
A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday,...
Fire set to giant Christmas tree at Fox News headquarters