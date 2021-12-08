Expert Connections
Northeast Lions Club presents annual Christmas Show

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday night, the Lawton Northeast Lions Club held a special Christmas Show for area veterans.

The annual Christmas Show was held at the VA Center and featured vocalists from the Cameron Baptist Church Youth group, who sang Christmas Classics.

In addition, Mrs. Claus was at the event to read “The Night Before Christmas.”

The group gave a major donation of supplies to the VA Center’s Comfort Closet.

Though they missed last year’s Christmas Show due to the pandemic, organizers were thrilled to get back into spreading the holiday cheer.

“In this time of year you know spreading cheer and letting our veterans know that they’re cared about all year round especially when everybody is busy, and you know has their own families and we care about them still even in these times so spreading cheer is heartwarming,” Vivian Silverstrim, Lawton Lions Club treasurer, said.

The Lions Club has been hosting this show every December since it was established in 2009.

