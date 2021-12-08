Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
Santa Paws
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma judge grants stay of execution for death row inmate

Wade Lay is granted temporary stay of execution by Oklahoma judge.
Wade Lay is granted temporary stay of execution by Oklahoma judge.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A state court judge in Oklahoma has granted a temporary stay of execution for a death row inmate convicted of killing a security guard during a 2004 bank robbery in Tulsa.

The stay was issued so a competency hearing can be held for 60-year-old Wade Lay.

After a hearing last week, the judge determined there was “good reason” to believe Lay is not competent to be executed.

Lay’s attorney said the man has a decades-long history of severe mental illness, including schizophrenia and delusions.

In interviews, Lay has said he believes his attorneys, prison workers and a federal judge are conspiring against him.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI officials said the person who called 911 said Sanders was waving a gun in the house.
UPDATE: Man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified, details released
A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance was hit with a bullet around 8:00 Sunday night.
Ambulance hit by bullet in Lawton
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a person was...
OSBI investigating after person shot in Lawton
John N. Seibert has been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age...
Warrant issued for Comanche County rape suspect
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a building fire around 1:15 Monday morning at...
UPDATE: Fire crews called to battle fire in Central Lawton

Latest News

Elementary students join Lawton officers for Shop with a Cop event.
Lawton Police Department hosts Shop with a Cop event
Northeast Lions Club puts on annual Christmas Show for veterans.
Northeast Lions Club presents annual Christmas Show
Alleged Fort Sill sexual assault victim's mother speaks with 7NEWS
Fort Sill implements Visitor Pass Kiosks
Spencer Cody showcases his art.
Kiowa elder moves home to continue his Native American teachings