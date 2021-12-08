Oklahoma judge grants stay of execution for death row inmate
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A state court judge in Oklahoma has granted a temporary stay of execution for a death row inmate convicted of killing a security guard during a 2004 bank robbery in Tulsa.
The stay was issued so a competency hearing can be held for 60-year-old Wade Lay.
After a hearing last week, the judge determined there was “good reason” to believe Lay is not competent to be executed.
Lay’s attorney said the man has a decades-long history of severe mental illness, including schizophrenia and delusions.
In interviews, Lay has said he believes his attorneys, prison workers and a federal judge are conspiring against him.
