Oklahoma judge grants stay of execution for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A state court judge in Oklahoma has granted a temporary stay of execution for a death row inmate convicted of killing a security guard during a 2004 bank robbery in Tulsa.

The stay was issued so a competency hearing can be held for 60-year-old Wade Lay.

After a hearing last week, the judge determined there was “good reason” to believe Lay is not competent to be executed.

Lay’s attorney said the man has a decades-long history of severe mental illness, including schizophrenia and delusions.

In interviews, Lay has said he believes his attorneys, prison workers and a federal judge are conspiring against him.

