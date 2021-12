OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - There are 1,157 new cases reported on Wednesday.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) the seven day average of new cases is 1,340.

Oklahoma has 11,499 active cases.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday, Dec. 7.

