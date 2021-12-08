Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

School receives donation from Prince Hall Lodge #9

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help the local community, members of Prince Hall Lodge #9 handed out Christmas Baskets to 12 families and two teachers at Bishop Elementary School Wednesday.

A monetary donation was also made to the school.

The lodge said highlighting this donation can help them spread some positive Christmas cheer.

“The main reason is we’re trying to make the community better,” Robert Porter, master of the lodge, said. “We’re trying to teach positive skills to our young youth as well as strengthen our community by again giving out food basket at the end of the year because there’s so many people. You see the news always bad things, so we’re trying to make sure we put a spin on that by making sure everybody sees there’s positive stuff happening in the community as well.”

Porter said the Lodge does their best to make sure they give back as much as they receive.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI officials said the person who called 911 said Sanders was waving a gun in the house.
UPDATE: Man killed in Lawton officer-involved shooting identified, details released
Zachree Cox was arrested for public intoxication.
New details released in shooting of ambulance in Lawton
Lawton Police shot and killed Quadry Sanders on Sunday evening after LPD Chief of Police James...
Family of man killed by Lawton Police mourns loss, searches for answers
John N. Seibert has been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age...
Warrant issued for Comanche County rape suspect
Paramedics speak out following ambulance getting hit by bullet
Paramedics speak out following ambulance getting hit by bullet

Latest News

The town of Marlow and all of Stephens county is excited and supportive of the Marlow high...
Marlow supports the Outlaws as they head to state championship
The first expenditure that will be recommended to council at the next meeting is premium pay...
Lawton City Council to determine how to use ARPA funds
The project is a little over $90,000, and would be funded by the Hotel-Motel tax.
Lawton officials working to provide parking downtown near new Farmer’s Market
The first expenditure that will be recommended to council at the next meeting is premium pay...
City staff will present options to council for spending ARPA money