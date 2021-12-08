School receives donation from Prince Hall Lodge #9

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help the local community, members of Prince Hall Lodge #9 handed out Christmas Baskets to 12 families and two teachers at Bishop Elementary School Wednesday.

A monetary donation was also made to the school.

The lodge said highlighting this donation can help them spread some positive Christmas cheer.

“The main reason is we’re trying to make the community better,” Robert Porter, master of the lodge, said. “We’re trying to teach positive skills to our young youth as well as strengthen our community by again giving out food basket at the end of the year because there’s so many people. You see the news always bad things, so we’re trying to make sure we put a spin on that by making sure everybody sees there’s positive stuff happening in the community as well.”

Porter said the Lodge does their best to make sure they give back as much as they receive.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.